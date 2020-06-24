4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd

This is a 4 bedroom/2 bath home with new landscaping in front yard and fresh paint inside! Ceiling fans, new vanities in bathrooms! Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Large back yard with covered patio. No carpet! Washer and dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
