4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 4 bedroom/2 bath home with new landscaping in front yard and fresh paint inside! Ceiling fans, new vanities in bathrooms! Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Large back yard with covered patio. No carpet! Washer and dryer hookups.