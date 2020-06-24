All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd

4231 West Cheery Lynn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4231 West Cheery Lynn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 4 bedroom/2 bath home with new landscaping in front yard and fresh paint inside! Ceiling fans, new vanities in bathrooms! Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Large back yard with covered patio. No carpet! Washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd have any available units?
4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd have?
Some of 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd offer parking?
No, 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd have a pool?
No, 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd have accessible units?
No, 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 W Cheery Lynn Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College