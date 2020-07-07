All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3134 West Larkspur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3134 West Larkspur Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3134 West Larkspur Drive

3134 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3134 West Larkspur Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,590 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 West Larkspur Drive have any available units?
3134 West Larkspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 West Larkspur Drive have?
Some of 3134 West Larkspur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 West Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3134 West Larkspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 West Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3134 West Larkspur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3134 West Larkspur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3134 West Larkspur Drive offers parking.
Does 3134 West Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 West Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 West Larkspur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3134 West Larkspur Drive has a pool.
Does 3134 West Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 3134 West Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 West Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 West Larkspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College