Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This newly remodeled condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spiral staircase leading to a spacious loft. Good sized deck high in the trees overlooks the grounds below with peaceful views of the trees and grounds. All appliances including in unit Washer and Dryer. Sparkling community pool and spa, grilling picnic areas through out. Covered parking space.