9448 West Salter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Experience stylish suburban living with a little rustic fanfare in this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED home. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and a large island with breakfast bar. This inclusive floor plan also offers a separate laundry room with new cabinetry and a utility sink, and a large office/den and formal dining/great room. Enjoy spacious living in this enormous master suite that showcases a new bathroom with double sinks, freestanding bathtub, rain style shower, walk-in closet, and private patio access. The backyard features a covered patio, large pool, custom gazebo, built-in grill, fenced grass area, and storage around the side of the house. This home is in a great location and quiet neighborhood! Located at the cross streets of 95th and Deer Valley. Please contact me for lease details and application.

Close proximity to several great schools, this home is a perfect fit for families and working professionals.