All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9448 West Salter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9448 West Salter Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 5:23 AM

9448 West Salter Drive

9448 West Salter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9448 West Salter Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Experience stylish suburban living with a little rustic fanfare in this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED home. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and a large island with breakfast bar. This inclusive floor plan also offers a separate laundry room with new cabinetry and a utility sink, and a large office/den and formal dining/great room. Enjoy spacious living in this enormous master suite that showcases a new bathroom with double sinks, freestanding bathtub, rain style shower, walk-in closet, and private patio access. The backyard features a covered patio, large pool, custom gazebo, built-in grill, fenced grass area, and storage around the side of the house. This home is in a great location and quiet neighborhood! Located at the cross streets of 95th and Deer Valley. Please contact me for lease details and application.
Close proximity to several great schools, this home is a perfect fit for families and working professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9448 West Salter Drive have any available units?
9448 West Salter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9448 West Salter Drive have?
Some of 9448 West Salter Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9448 West Salter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9448 West Salter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9448 West Salter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9448 West Salter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9448 West Salter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9448 West Salter Drive offers parking.
Does 9448 West Salter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9448 West Salter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9448 West Salter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9448 West Salter Drive has a pool.
Does 9448 West Salter Drive have accessible units?
No, 9448 West Salter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9448 West Salter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9448 West Salter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College