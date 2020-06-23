All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

9414 N 97TH Drive

9414 North 97th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9414 North 97th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice, clean house in New River Ranch Subdivision. Tile flooring throughout home except bedrooms (carpet). Fresh interior paint, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, covered patio with grass yard and no houses behind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9414 N 97TH Drive have any available units?
9414 N 97TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9414 N 97TH Drive have?
Some of 9414 N 97TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9414 N 97TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9414 N 97TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 N 97TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9414 N 97TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9414 N 97TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9414 N 97TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 9414 N 97TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9414 N 97TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 N 97TH Drive have a pool?
No, 9414 N 97TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9414 N 97TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 9414 N 97TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 N 97TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9414 N 97TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
