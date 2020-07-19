All apartments in Peoria
7102 West Brown Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7102 West Brown Street

7102 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

7102 West Brown Street, Peoria, AZ 85345
Suntown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,385 sf home is located in Peoria, AZ. This home features tiled flooring throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 West Brown Street have any available units?
7102 West Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7102 West Brown Street have?
Some of 7102 West Brown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 West Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
7102 West Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 West Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7102 West Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 7102 West Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 7102 West Brown Street offers parking.
Does 7102 West Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7102 West Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 West Brown Street have a pool?
Yes, 7102 West Brown Street has a pool.
Does 7102 West Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 7102 West Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 West Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7102 West Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
