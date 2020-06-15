All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:51 AM

27937 N 130TH Avenue

27937 North 130th Avenue · (623) 986-0987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27937 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE June - September 2020. Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1,635 SF. Open floor plan. Great room adjacent to nicely upgraded eat-in kitchen-engineered stone countertops, stainless appliances, staggered Bordeaux-stained maple cabinets w/rollouts & sliding glass door to front courtyd. Open floor plan, large tile throughout, carpet in bedrms. M bedrm sliding door to cov/d patio. 2nd bedrm & bath across house from master suite. Den has sofa bed. Beautiful private, fenced backyd w/small grass area & cov/d patio. Garage, ext/d 4ft, has some cabinets for tenants' use. CLOSE proximity to Kiva Club. Owner using October 2020-April 2021. Located in award-winning gated, 55+ Trilogy at Vistancia with 5-star-resort style amenities at the 35,000 SF Kiva Club with indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, day spa, cafe, billiards, meeting rooms, library, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce ball, events & a plethora of activities to choose from. Outstanding Gary Panks-designed golf course is woven throughout the neighborhood. The new Mita Club with additional community amenities has recently opened. Easy access to the 303, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & Lake Pleasant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have any available units?
27937 N 130TH Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have?
Some of 27937 N 130TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27937 N 130TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27937 N 130TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27937 N 130TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27937 N 130TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27937 N 130TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27937 N 130TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 27937 N 130TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27937 N 130TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27937 N 130TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
