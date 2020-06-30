20615 N VENTANA Drive W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

*AVAILABLE 4/1/2020 through 12/15/2020 only* ABSOLUTELY STUNNING REMODEL! Not your typical rental. 2 BR + Den/2 BA furn. single-family home. Gorgeous designer paint throughout, new cabinets, granite counters in Kitchen, Bathrooms. New s/s appliances! New ceiling fans & light fixtures. Great Room floor plan. VERY open & light. Master Suite split from Guest BR & Den. Beautiful park-like back yard with huge covered patio. VENTANA LAKES is a 55+ active-adult community which offers many activities, beautiful walking paths, comm. pools, spas, etc. *Note: one resident must be 55+; no permanent residents allowed under 18. *SEASONAL RATE $2,800/mo. applies Dec. - April includes utilities with $150/mo. electric cap. Off-Season rate $1,700/mo. does NOT include utilities or cable tv/internet svcs.