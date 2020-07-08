All apartments in Mesa
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:15 PM

1728 South Linda

1728 South Linda · No Longer Available
Location

1728 South Linda, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 South Linda have any available units?
1728 South Linda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1728 South Linda currently offering any rent specials?
1728 South Linda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 South Linda pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 South Linda is pet friendly.
Does 1728 South Linda offer parking?
No, 1728 South Linda does not offer parking.
Does 1728 South Linda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 South Linda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 South Linda have a pool?
Yes, 1728 South Linda has a pool.
Does 1728 South Linda have accessible units?
No, 1728 South Linda does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 South Linda have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 South Linda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 South Linda have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 South Linda does not have units with air conditioning.

