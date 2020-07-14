Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access new construction online portal smoke-free community

At Residences on First, we believe a true community shouldn’t be gated or fenced in. Located on First Avenue in downtown Mesa, pedestrian oriented streets, nearby transit options and the dining & shopping options on Main Street make this one of the most walkable and bikeable communities in the Valley.