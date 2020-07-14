All apartments in Mesa
Residences on First
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Residences on First

59 West 1st Avenue · (480) 719-7990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 West 1st Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Downtown Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences on First.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
At Residences on First, we believe a true community shouldn’t be gated or fenced in. Located on First Avenue in downtown Mesa, pedestrian oriented streets, nearby transit options and the dining & shopping options on Main Street make this one of the most walkable and bikeable communities in the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee, $100.00 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction and 50 pound weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Residences on First have any available units?
Residences on First has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences on First have?
Some of Residences on First's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences on First currently offering any rent specials?
Residences on First is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences on First pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences on First is pet friendly.
Does Residences on First offer parking?
Yes, Residences on First offers parking.
Does Residences on First have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences on First offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences on First have a pool?
No, Residences on First does not have a pool.
Does Residences on First have accessible units?
Yes, Residences on First has accessible units.
Does Residences on First have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences on First has units with dishwashers.

