9044 North 52nd Drive
9044 North 52nd Drive

9044 North 52nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9044 North 52nd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Glendale, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,682 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, extra storage, 2 car garage, pool, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9044 North 52nd Drive have any available units?
9044 North 52nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9044 North 52nd Drive have?
Some of 9044 North 52nd Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9044 North 52nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9044 North 52nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9044 North 52nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9044 North 52nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9044 North 52nd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9044 North 52nd Drive offers parking.
Does 9044 North 52nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9044 North 52nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9044 North 52nd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9044 North 52nd Drive has a pool.
Does 9044 North 52nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 9044 North 52nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9044 North 52nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9044 North 52nd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

