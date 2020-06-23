Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6527 W Keim Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6527 W Keim Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6527 W Keim Dr
6527 West Keim Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6527 West Keim Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
LARGE KITCHEN WITH A LOT OF COUNTER SPACE AND CABINETS WITH EAT-IN DINING AREA. LOTS OF ROOM FOR LARGE RV AND STORAGE ON SIDE OF HOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6527 W Keim Dr have any available units?
6527 W Keim Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 6527 W Keim Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6527 W Keim Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 W Keim Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6527 W Keim Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6527 W Keim Dr offer parking?
No, 6527 W Keim Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6527 W Keim Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 W Keim Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 W Keim Dr have a pool?
No, 6527 W Keim Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6527 W Keim Dr have accessible units?
No, 6527 W Keim Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 W Keim Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6527 W Keim Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6527 W Keim Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6527 W Keim Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College