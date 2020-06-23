All apartments in Glendale
5625 West Campo Bello Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5625 West Campo Bello Drive

5625 West Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5625 West Campo Bello Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Glendale. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops & white appliances. Size-able family room with sliding glass doors to the patio area. Spacious master bedroom with master bathroom & beautiful glass shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Secondary family room with separate entrance. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all the right places. No HOA and an RV gate for easy access to the backyard and extended covered patio. Easy maintenance front and back landscaping. Shed & Hot tub are as-is. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (WITH OWNER APPROVAl)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 West Campo Bello Drive have any available units?
5625 West Campo Bello Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 West Campo Bello Drive have?
Some of 5625 West Campo Bello Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 West Campo Bello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5625 West Campo Bello Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 West Campo Bello Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5625 West Campo Bello Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5625 West Campo Bello Drive offer parking?
No, 5625 West Campo Bello Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5625 West Campo Bello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 West Campo Bello Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 West Campo Bello Drive have a pool?
No, 5625 West Campo Bello Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5625 West Campo Bello Drive have accessible units?
No, 5625 West Campo Bello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 West Campo Bello Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5625 West Campo Bello Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
