5625 West Campo Bello Drive

Available TODAY! Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Glendale. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops & white appliances. Size-able family room with sliding glass doors to the patio area. Spacious master bedroom with master bathroom & beautiful glass shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Secondary family room with separate entrance. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all the right places. No HOA and an RV gate for easy access to the backyard and extended covered patio. Easy maintenance front and back landscaping. Shed & Hot tub are as-is. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (WITH OWNER APPROVAl)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.