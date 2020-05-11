All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:58 AM

765 N SPARROW Drive

765 N Sparrow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

765 N Sparrow Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW BUILD! Has never been lived in. Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 N SPARROW Drive have any available units?
765 N SPARROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 N SPARROW Drive have?
Some of 765 N SPARROW Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 N SPARROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
765 N SPARROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 N SPARROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 765 N SPARROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 765 N SPARROW Drive offer parking?
No, 765 N SPARROW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 765 N SPARROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 N SPARROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 N SPARROW Drive have a pool?
No, 765 N SPARROW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 765 N SPARROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 765 N SPARROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 765 N SPARROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 N SPARROW Drive has units with dishwashers.

