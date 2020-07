Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful 1692 S.F. 3 bedroom/2Bath home in desireable Cooley Station South. Front landscaping maintained by the HOA. 2 community pools and lots of parks for entertaining family and friends. Great schools. Close to the 202 frwy and amazing shopping and restaurants at San Tan Village. What more could you want?