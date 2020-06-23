All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2765 South Cupertino Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2765 South Cupertino Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2765 South Cupertino Drive

2765 South Cupertino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2765 South Cupertino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the highly desired Cooley Station Community in Gilbert.

This spacious two-story 2143 square feet home features 4 bedrooms, a loft, 3 baths and 2 car garage. Nicely upgraded kitchen with 42 inch upper birch cabinets, granite countertops and black appliances. Master bath includes separate tub/shower, and dual sinks. Master bath with walk in closet. Covered patio. Beautiful community with walking/biking paths, lush green landscaping, and community pool for cooling off on those hot Arizona days.

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

Qualifications and Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS/ UP TO 2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

- Visit our website for additional information

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 South Cupertino Drive have any available units?
2765 South Cupertino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2765 South Cupertino Drive have?
Some of 2765 South Cupertino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 South Cupertino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2765 South Cupertino Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 South Cupertino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2765 South Cupertino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2765 South Cupertino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2765 South Cupertino Drive does offer parking.
Does 2765 South Cupertino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2765 South Cupertino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 South Cupertino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2765 South Cupertino Drive has a pool.
Does 2765 South Cupertino Drive have accessible units?
No, 2765 South Cupertino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 South Cupertino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2765 South Cupertino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College