2765 South Cupertino Drive

Located in the highly desired Cooley Station Community in Gilbert.



This spacious two-story 2143 square feet home features 4 bedrooms, a loft, 3 baths and 2 car garage. Nicely upgraded kitchen with 42 inch upper birch cabinets, granite countertops and black appliances. Master bath includes separate tub/shower, and dual sinks. Master bath with walk in closet. Covered patio. Beautiful community with walking/biking paths, lush green landscaping, and community pool for cooling off on those hot Arizona days.



Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com



Qualifications and Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS/ UP TO 2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



- Visit our website for additional information



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.