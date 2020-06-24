1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court

Location, location, location!! Golf Course view!! Sunset View!!! Community park view! This house has it all! Beautifully situated on a GOLF COURSE lot across from community playground so you have no neighbors in front of you or behind you! Gorgeous Backyard features ALL TILE pool with in-floor automatic pop-up cleaning system for easy maintenance. The peaceful open backyard overlooks lush golf course. Yard is fenced with iron so you can enjoy unobscured golf course and sunset view. Masters bay window looks into wonderful community park that has basketball court, BBQ, and full sand volleyball! UPGRADES include PLANTATION SHUTTERS in formal living and master bedroom and WOOD BLINDS in LOFT, DEN, family room and additional bedrooms. Upgraded Berber carpet throughout. Stainless steel appliances include Glass-top stove. Newly upgraded Mate Black door handles and hinges throughout, Mate Black faucets and fixtures in all the right places. Floor-plan is great with 3 beds/ 2.5 baths _LOFT and Downstairs office. Newly installed 16 Seer A/C Unit.