Last updated May 6 2020

1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive

1346 South Palomino Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1346 South Palomino Creek Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Location, location, location!! Golf Course view!! Sunset View!!! Community park view! This house has it all! Beautifully situated on a GOLF COURSE lot across from community playground so you have no neighbors in front of you or behind you! Gorgeous Backyard features ALL TILE pool with in-floor automatic pop-up cleaning system for easy maintenance. The peaceful open backyard overlooks lush golf course. Yard is fenced with iron so you can enjoy unobscured golf course and sunset view. Masters bay window looks into wonderful community park that has basketball court, BBQ, and full sand volleyball! UPGRADES include PLANTATION SHUTTERS in formal living and master bedroom and WOOD BLINDS in LOFT, DEN, family room and additional bedrooms. Upgraded Berber carpet throughout. Stainless steel appliances include Glass-top stove. Newly upgraded Mate Black door handles and hinges throughout, Mate Black faucets and fixtures in all the right places. Floor-plan is great with 3 beds/ 2.5 baths _LOFT and Downstairs office. Newly installed 16 Seer A/C Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive have any available units?
1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive have?
Some of 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive offer parking?
No, 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive has a pool.
Does 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 S PALOMINO CREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.
