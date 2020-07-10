All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2213 West Myrtle Drive

2213 West Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2213 West Myrtle Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Chandler, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,241 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, high ceilings, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large closets, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 West Myrtle Drive have any available units?
2213 West Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 West Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 2213 West Myrtle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 West Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2213 West Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 West Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 West Myrtle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2213 West Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2213 West Myrtle Drive offers parking.
Does 2213 West Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 West Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 West Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 2213 West Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2213 West Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2213 West Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 West Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 West Myrtle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

