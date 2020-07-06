All apartments in Avondale
1429 South 107th Drive

1429 South 107th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1429 South 107th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.50% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 South 107th Drive have any available units?
1429 South 107th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 1429 South 107th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1429 South 107th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 South 107th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 South 107th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1429 South 107th Drive offer parking?
No, 1429 South 107th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1429 South 107th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 South 107th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 South 107th Drive have a pool?
No, 1429 South 107th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1429 South 107th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1429 South 107th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 South 107th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 South 107th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 South 107th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 South 107th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

