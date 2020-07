Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room sauna cats allowed

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities. Located just a few minutes to the Westgate City Center sits Bella Mirage Apartments in Avondale, AZ. This one, two and three bedroom apartments provide elegant apartment living with modern kitchens, beautifully designed floor plan options with wood-style plank flooring and large windows creating apartments that are easy on the eye and perfect for living. Free yourself and Love the Upscale Lifestyle of Bella Mirage Apartments.