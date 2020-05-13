All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Northgate Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Northgate Villas
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

Northgate Villas

10501 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10501 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
412 Available 07/01/19 Furnished top floor large 1 bedroom strategically located in Northgate near the mall and park n ride. 10501 8th Ave. NE Seattle WA 98125 Northgate Villas Condo. 1 express ride to Downtown Seattle.

Available on 7/1/19 $1650 per month. Unit is FURNISHED (queen bed, queen sofa bed, dining table, desk, microwave, toaster, kitchen utensils,...) . Washer/dryer in unit. Just bring your suitcase.

This great 1 Br 1 Ba condo is located in a very walkable neighborhood that you can find almost all your daily needs in the area - Northgate Mall, QFC, Target, Walgreens, Best Buy, Post Office, library, community center, 24 hours fitness, restaurants, Regal cinemas, UW/ Kaiser Permanente / PacMed clinics, UW-Northwest Hospital, TJ Maxx, gas stations, Park N Ride. You get a lot more space, less parking concerns and yet, you are just 15 minutes to Downtown Seattle (#41 express bus ride - 1 stop only) so it is a great housing option for people who work in Downtown Seattle. It is also 1 bus ride only to UW, North Seattle Community College. It also has express buses to The First Hill area, Microsoft area during peak hours. It is easy driving distance to other great communities i.e. Wallingford, Fremont, Greenlake, University Village, Ballard and others. Excellent walk score and great transit score.

This unit comes with lots of storage space and 1 assigned parking space. Guest parking is available in front of the building.
Great views from the living room.

Amenities: Swimming pool, hot tub, common room

No pets, no smoking. Subject to background, landlord and credit checks. Rent is $1650/month. First/Last/1 mo Deposit. Landlord pays gas, water, garbage, basic cable and earthquake insurance. Tenant pays for electricity and internet. Move in fee: $250. $50/person application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4863766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northgate Villas have any available units?
Northgate Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Northgate Villas have?
Some of Northgate Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northgate Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Northgate Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northgate Villas pet-friendly?
No, Northgate Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Northgate Villas offer parking?
Yes, Northgate Villas offers parking.
Does Northgate Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northgate Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northgate Villas have a pool?
Yes, Northgate Villas has a pool.
Does Northgate Villas have accessible units?
No, Northgate Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Northgate Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northgate Villas has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University