412 Available 07/01/19 Furnished top floor large 1 bedroom strategically located in Northgate near the mall and park n ride. 10501 8th Ave. NE Seattle WA 98125 Northgate Villas Condo. 1 express ride to Downtown Seattle.



Available on 7/1/19 $1650 per month. Unit is FURNISHED (queen bed, queen sofa bed, dining table, desk, microwave, toaster, kitchen utensils,...) . Washer/dryer in unit. Just bring your suitcase.



This great 1 Br 1 Ba condo is located in a very walkable neighborhood that you can find almost all your daily needs in the area - Northgate Mall, QFC, Target, Walgreens, Best Buy, Post Office, library, community center, 24 hours fitness, restaurants, Regal cinemas, UW/ Kaiser Permanente / PacMed clinics, UW-Northwest Hospital, TJ Maxx, gas stations, Park N Ride. You get a lot more space, less parking concerns and yet, you are just 15 minutes to Downtown Seattle (#41 express bus ride - 1 stop only) so it is a great housing option for people who work in Downtown Seattle. It is also 1 bus ride only to UW, North Seattle Community College. It also has express buses to The First Hill area, Microsoft area during peak hours. It is easy driving distance to other great communities i.e. Wallingford, Fremont, Greenlake, University Village, Ballard and others. Excellent walk score and great transit score.



This unit comes with lots of storage space and 1 assigned parking space. Guest parking is available in front of the building.

Great views from the living room.



Amenities: Swimming pool, hot tub, common room



No pets, no smoking. Subject to background, landlord and credit checks. Rent is $1650/month. First/Last/1 mo Deposit. Landlord pays gas, water, garbage, basic cable and earthquake insurance. Tenant pays for electricity and internet. Move in fee: $250. $50/person application fee.



