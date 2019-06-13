Neighborhood Guide: Capitol Hill, Seattle

Capitol Hill is one of Seattle’s most compelling and beautiful neighborhoods. It’s a densely populated residential area that is just east of the city’s central business district. Many people have been flocking to this area due to its beauty, key location, and the ample amount of amenities that come with living here. If you are considering moving to Capitol Hill, Seattle, then there are a number of things that you should know about the area. Here are the most important things to know about Capitol Hill.

The Capitol Hill Community

If you're part of the LGBT community, then you will feel quite at home here. In fact, Capitol Hill is often referred to as Seattle’s “gayborhood.” With Seattle’s economic boom in the tech industry, many young tech professionals call this neighborhood home. No matter who you are or what you do, you’ll likely enjoy the energetic and friendly community.

Seattle Residents Come for the Nightlife

Many people say that the nightlife in Capitol Hill is the best in the entire city of Seattle. The neighborhood is home to a solid selection of lively bars. At the Ray Gun Lounge, enjoy a beer while playing arcade and board games. At Unicorn, you’ll find some of the most interesting bar decor. Or browse the Vinyl collection over a cocktail at Life on Mars. There’s plenty of spots to check out, and they offer a wide range of things to do outside of just drinking.

Soaking Up the Great Outdoors

Cal Anderson Park is the neighborhood’s gem. You’ll find Cap Hill residents strolling the park grounds year round. Get some exercise on the basketball and tennis courts, or on the baseball and soccer field. Check out the views at the reflective pool. You’ll find many community events taking place at Cal Anderson Park. Living so close to it is a perk that Capitol Hill residents love.

The Rise of Grunge

If you love bands such as Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Mudhoney, and Alice in Chains, then you will definitely enjoy the history of Capitol Hill. Many of these bands got their start playing at venues in Capitol Hill, such as Neumos, Barboza, and Chop Suey. Nowadays, up and comers take the stage. Although not as strong as before, the music scene is still prominent in the neighborhood.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery is a very unique Starbucks location. In fact, it’s hard to even call it a Starbucks location. This isn’t the coffee shop that you’re used to.

At the Reserve Roastery, you can watch coffee beans get ground up and processed. Once they are processed, they are actually shot through tubes on the ceiling over to the baristas. The baristas can make you a cup of freshly ground coffee on the spot. It’s a large space and a popular meeting spot for friend groups. Swing by and check out the roasting process while indulging in a freshly brewed beverage.