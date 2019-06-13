5 Things to Do in Capitol Hill, Seattle

Capitol Hill is a thriving residential area in the city of Seattle that is known for its spectacular nightlife and LGBT community. If you are moving to Capitol Hill, you’ll quickly realize there is no shortage of exciting things to do in the neighborhood. New to the area and want to take some time to get to know the neighborhood? Here are some of the best things to do in Capitol Hill.

1 . Capitol Hill Block Party

The Capitol Hill Block Party is the premier Capitol Hill event and a favorite among Seattle residents. This three-day event takes place in July. Streets are shut down, stages are set up, and tens of thousands of people come together to enjoy music, food, beverages, and shopping from local vendors. It’s the quintessential Capitol Hill experience. This year’s lineup is headlined by RL Grime, Lizzo, and Amine, among many others. Get in the crowd and enjoy the music with your new neighbors.

2 . Seattle Japanese Garden

The Seattle Japanese Garden is a lovely and peaceful Japanese-style garden located in the center of the Washington Park Arboretum. This garden is a 3.5-acre oasis for tranquility in the middle of the busy city. Come and see the large koi pond, Japanese maple trees, and exquisite landscaping designs. You can also visit the Shoseian Teahouse and participate in a lovely tea ceremony for just $10. Make sure to swing by in the summertime when the flowers are bright and blooming.

3 . The Egyptian Theatre

The Egyptian Theatre is a historic one-screen theatre in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. This local gem has been a staple of Capitol Hill since it was originally created by the Free Masons as a Masonic temple in 1915. However, it has been repurposed and converted into an Egyptian-decorated theatre. They screen a lot of independent and foreign films and it is a great place to go if you are looking for something different to do. They also have an awesome wine and beer selection, so catch a film and drink up! The Egyptian Theatre is home the to the Seattle International Film Festival, an event that brings the whole community together.

4 . Ada’s Technical Books and Café

The city of Seattle is famous for its many excellent cafes and great coffee. Ada’s Technical Books is one of the more unique cafes that Seattle has to offer. In addition to wonderful food and coffee, this shop offers a wonderful selection of technology, math and science books. It’s a local favorite for computer engineers looking to get some work done. The wealth of knowledge in the library mixed with strong coffee creates an inspiring environment. There’s tons of seating available, including a more quiet back room if you really need to get some work done.

5 . The Elliot Bay Book Company

Like Ada’s Technical Books and Café, the Elliot Bay Book Company is another excellent place to relax and dive into some great reading. There are more than 150,000 books for sale on the shelves of the Elliot Book Company. This means that no matter what genre you prefer, you will be sure to find a great book that interests you. The environment in this store is exceptionally inviting, and they encourage you to stay and hang out as long as you want. Grab a new book and take it upstairs to the store’s cafe. Sip on coffee, get lost in some reading, and support your local book store!