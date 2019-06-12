Living in Capitol Hill, Seattle

Interestingly, Capitol Hill is home to many things except for an actual capitol. Known for its nightlife, grunge movement, numerous music venues, and LGBTQ community, Capitol Hill is one of Seattle’s coolest and most beloved neighborhoods.

Neighborhood Guide to Capitol Hill

From bustling nightclubs to laid back outdoor park activities - this neighborhood has a lot to offer. Read our neighborhood guide to Capitol Hill and learn about all the perks of living in Seattle’s friendliest and funnest community.

Things to do in Capitol Hill

Dance at The Capitol Hill Block Party, stroll through Seattle Japanese Garden or enjoy live music at Neumos. No matter who you are and where you came from, you are likely to find something fun to do in this hip neighborhood. To learn more about things to do in Capitol Hill, check out a list of potential activities we put together for you.

Where to eat and drink in Capitol Hill

This vibrant neighborhood offers an eclectic selection of restaurants, cafes, bars, and lounges. To make it easier for you to choose out of the multitude of options, we compiled a list of restaurants and bars in the area.