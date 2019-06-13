5 Must-Try Restaurants in Capitol Hill, Seattle

Capitol Hill is one of the most thriving, historic, and charming neighborhoods in Seattle. As such, there is no shortage of great restaurants to check out in the area. If you are new to the area and looking for your new go-to spot, look no further. These are our favorites in Capitol Hill. Go ahead, plan that post-work happy hour and date night, and indulge in the best that Cap Hill has to offer.

1 . The Single Shot

The Single Shot is one of the top choices in Cap Hill for date night. This intimate restaurant has a beautiful marble bar, and small tables are neatly arranged around a stunning dining room. Just know, the venue is small. If you just wander on a Saturday at 7pm, there’ll likely be a substantial wait. But don’t worry, they take reservations! Upon being seated, you’ll quickly notice the elegant and luxurious feel of the restaurant. Order up fancy, new American entrees like their pork chop and halibut. You’ll quickly understand why this place is such a hot spot.

2 . Tallulah’s

Tallulah’s is your new friendly neighborhood cafe. Serving up dinner on the weekdays and brunch on the weekends, this is a go-to spot for Cap Hill locals. On the warmer days, kick back with a cocktail outside on Tallulah’s patio. Grab delicious brunch classics like avocado toast and eggs benedict. Or give their famous lemon ricotta pancakes a try. For dinner, you can’t go wrong with their New York Strip Steak. Swing by from 4-6pm for happy hour where you can try discounted cocktails and small plates.

3 . Cascina Spinasse

Spinasse is one of Seattle’s great classic Italian restaurants. This upscale eatery offers up gourmet, innovative pasta dishes. Try out their famous Tajarin Al Ragu, with fresh egg noodles and an out-of-this-world beef and pork ragu. If you are looking to stay away from the meat, Tajarin Burro e Salvia. This pasta swaps the meat ragu for butter and sage. Cap off the dinner with tiramisu and you’ve found your new go-to Italian spot.

4 . Foreign National

Foreign National is a hidden speakeasy and is undoubtedly one of the most unique spots in town. To find the entrance, head to Stateside (an awesome spot for Vietnamese food). Near Stateside’s entrance, look for the black door with a gold emblem that resembles a sun. Head on in, and you’ll be introduced to a dark, cozy, intimate bar with some delicious tiki-style cocktails. Sip on a tropical cocktail underneath the massive hanging disco ball. This is the type of place you’ll want to keep as your personal best-kept secret.

5 . Canon

Canon is a popular bar that serves innovative and experimental cocktails. The bar has over 3,500 liquor labels on their shelves. No matter what your favorite drink is, they’ll be able to make it. However, folks are drawn here for the truly creative cocktails. Order the transfusion and have your drink served from an… IV bag. Yeah, it sounds weird, disgusting, and like something you’d find at a tacky Las Vegas restaurant. Looking for something less offputting? How about trying their bath n’ bubbles? This one is served out of a small bathtub. Okay, it sounds odd, but this is the type of place you have to see to believe. Come find out why it ranked #6 out of the 50 best bars by Drinks International.