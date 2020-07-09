LIV Wallingford

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Wallingford is a new mixed-use building in the heart of Wallingford located just off of Stone and 45th. This building includes 30 modern efficiency studios, 1,800sf of commercial/retail space with high bay ceilings, expansive windows for natural light, modern finishes, and functional urban design. With easy bus access to Greenlake, Downtown, I-5, and 99, Wallingford is the perfect fit of any urban dweller who wants to be close to everything. Apartment�s features granite counter tops, modern hardwood floors, controlled access, laundry facilities on site, rooftop deck with amazing views of Downtown Seattle and BBQ. The building also has laundry facilities and extra storage is available. Each unit features modern cabinets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and large double pane windows. Some units feature private patios. Building features controlled access, laundry facilities on site, rooftop deck with views of Downtown Seattle, and extra storage.



Terms: 12 month lease. April rent is free. Move in Now!