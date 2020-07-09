All apartments in Seattle
LIV Wallingford
LIV Wallingford

1240 N Midvale Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1240 N Midvale Pl, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Wallingford is a new mixed-use building in the heart of Wallingford located just off of Stone and 45th. This building includes 30 modern efficiency studios, 1,800sf of commercial/retail space with high bay ceilings, expansive windows for natural light, modern finishes, and functional urban design. With easy bus access to Greenlake, Downtown, I-5, and 99, Wallingford is the perfect fit of any urban dweller who wants to be close to everything. Apartment�s features granite counter tops, modern hardwood floors, controlled access, laundry facilities on site, rooftop deck with amazing views of Downtown Seattle and BBQ. The building also has laundry facilities and extra storage is available. Each unit features modern cabinets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and large double pane windows. Some units feature private patios. Building features controlled access, laundry facilities on site, rooftop deck with views of Downtown Seattle, and extra storage.

Terms: 12 month lease. April rent is free. Move in Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LIV Wallingford have any available units?
LIV Wallingford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does LIV Wallingford have?
Some of LIV Wallingford's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LIV Wallingford currently offering any rent specials?
LIV Wallingford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LIV Wallingford pet-friendly?
No, LIV Wallingford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does LIV Wallingford offer parking?
No, LIV Wallingford does not offer parking.
Does LIV Wallingford have units with washers and dryers?
No, LIV Wallingford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LIV Wallingford have a pool?
No, LIV Wallingford does not have a pool.
Does LIV Wallingford have accessible units?
Yes, LIV Wallingford has accessible units.
Does LIV Wallingford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LIV Wallingford has units with dishwashers.

