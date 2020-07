Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bike storage new construction cats allowed on-site laundry

Nors features 28 high-end studios spread over five floors with bike storage, and and a rooftop deck. This brand new community features cutting edge finishes, and stainless steel appliances.



Nors is located a short walk (.5 mile) from the University of Washington! It's also located a few blocks from the core of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Seattle, University District, and only a short bus ride or bike from Capitol Hill, and South Lake Union.