All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Alley24.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Alley24
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Alley24

241 Yale Ave N · (206) 488-0145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
* Limited Time Leasing Special: Up to six weeks FREE rent with $99 reduced security deposit including BLOW OUT pricing available! * Get in touch with our leasing team for more details.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
South Lake Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

241 Yale Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 541 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Unit 642 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,764

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 239 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,314

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,354

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. now

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 141 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alley24.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
business center
car charging
concierge
e-payments
game room
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
WELCOME TO YOUR URBAN OASIS

Nicknamed the Emerald City, the Seattle metropolis is a picturesque scene of towering skyscrapers surrounded by lush evergreen trees and Pacific waterways. Nestled inside this bustling city is Alley24, a stunning apartment complex consisting of modern studios, urban one and two bedroom apartments, vintage lofts and townhomes for rent in the heart of it all - South Lake Union. The historic Alley24 block has been transformed into an award winning, LEED certified urban oasis. Our unique open floor plans with luxurious hardwood style floors, expansive windows, and tremendous views of the Seattle skyline will wow you. Cook delicious meals in your gourmet kitchen featuring sleek new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful subway tile backsplashes and modern cabinetry. Join a group of working professionals who value tranquility, community, sustainability and convenience at Alley 24.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet.
fee: $200 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: No weight limit. Some restricted breeds. Please contact our leasing office for specific policies and related charges.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog.
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Alley24 have any available units?
Alley24 has 12 units available starting at $1,759 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Alley24 have?
Some of Alley24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alley24 currently offering any rent specials?
Alley24 is offering the following rent specials: * Limited Time Leasing Special: Up to six weeks FREE rent with $99 reduced security deposit including BLOW OUT pricing available! * Get in touch with our leasing team for more details.
Is Alley24 pet-friendly?
Yes, Alley24 is pet friendly.
Does Alley24 offer parking?
Yes, Alley24 offers parking.
Does Alley24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alley24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alley24 have a pool?
No, Alley24 does not have a pool.
Does Alley24 have accessible units?
No, Alley24 does not have accessible units.
Does Alley24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alley24 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University