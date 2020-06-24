Amenities
WELCOME TO YOUR URBAN OASIS
Nicknamed the Emerald City, the Seattle metropolis is a picturesque scene of towering skyscrapers surrounded by lush evergreen trees and Pacific waterways. Nestled inside this bustling city is Alley24, a stunning apartment complex consisting of modern studios, urban one and two bedroom apartments, vintage lofts and townhomes for rent in the heart of it all - South Lake Union. The historic Alley24 block has been transformed into an award winning, LEED certified urban oasis. Our unique open floor plans with luxurious hardwood style floors, expansive windows, and tremendous views of the Seattle skyline will wow you. Cook delicious meals in your gourmet kitchen featuring sleek new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful subway tile backsplashes and modern cabinetry. Join a group of working professionals who value tranquility, community, sustainability and convenience at Alley 24.