Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly business center car charging concierge e-payments game room internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

WELCOME TO YOUR URBAN OASIS



Nicknamed the Emerald City, the Seattle metropolis is a picturesque scene of towering skyscrapers surrounded by lush evergreen trees and Pacific waterways. Nestled inside this bustling city is Alley24, a stunning apartment complex consisting of modern studios, urban one and two bedroom apartments, vintage lofts and townhomes for rent in the heart of it all - South Lake Union. The historic Alley24 block has been transformed into an award winning, LEED certified urban oasis. Our unique open floor plans with luxurious hardwood style floors, expansive windows, and tremendous views of the Seattle skyline will wow you. Cook delicious meals in your gourmet kitchen featuring sleek new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful subway tile backsplashes and modern cabinetry. Join a group of working professionals who value tranquility, community, sustainability and convenience at Alley 24.