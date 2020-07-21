All apartments in Seattle
9847 Rainier Ave S
9847 Rainier Ave S

9847 Rainier Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9847 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Rainier Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed / 1 bath home with stunning 180 degree view of Lake Washington! - Fully complete remodel less than 2 years ago with brand new hardwood floors, interior paint, wall to wall carpet, stove top, refrigerator and sink. Wonderful views over looking Lake Washington on a 2 year new deck.

Property featured:
- approximately 1,440 sq ft
- hardwood floor
- great view of Lake Washington

No smoking inside the property.

6 to 9 months lease.

First/Security Deposit upon move in, deposit can be spread out with good credit.

For more information please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371.

Offered by WPI Real Estate

(RLNE5112774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9847 Rainier Ave S have any available units?
9847 Rainier Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9847 Rainier Ave S have?
Some of 9847 Rainier Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9847 Rainier Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
9847 Rainier Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9847 Rainier Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9847 Rainier Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 9847 Rainier Ave S offer parking?
No, 9847 Rainier Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 9847 Rainier Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9847 Rainier Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9847 Rainier Ave S have a pool?
No, 9847 Rainier Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 9847 Rainier Ave S have accessible units?
No, 9847 Rainier Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 9847 Rainier Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9847 Rainier Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
