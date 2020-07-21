9847 Rainier Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed / 1 bath home with stunning 180 degree view of Lake Washington! - Fully complete remodel less than 2 years ago with brand new hardwood floors, interior paint, wall to wall carpet, stove top, refrigerator and sink. Wonderful views over looking Lake Washington on a 2 year new deck.



Property featured:

- approximately 1,440 sq ft

- hardwood floor

- great view of Lake Washington



No smoking inside the property.



6 to 9 months lease.



First/Security Deposit upon move in, deposit can be spread out with good credit.



For more information please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371.



