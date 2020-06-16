All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
9807 32nd Ave SW
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

9807 32nd Ave SW

9807 32nd Avenue Southwest · (206) 465-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9807 32nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Arbor Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9807 32nd Ave SW · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
9807 32nd Ave SW Available 06/06/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - West Seattle - Available 6/6 - just in time to enjoy the summer in your lovely and large backyard! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow -- located minutes from Westwood Village. A short drive to the lovely Fauntleroy neighborhood and all that West Seattle and hip White Center have to offer - great coffee shops, bars, restaurants, and more.
Cozy up to your wood-burning fireplace in the colder months and enjoy your large backyard in the beautiful Seattle summers.
1 dog or 1 cat welcome with pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 465-7594.

#westseattle #westseattlerentals #rentalswestseattle #westwoodvillage #avenueoneresidential

(RLNE4967656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9807 32nd Ave SW have any available units?
9807 32nd Ave SW has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9807 32nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9807 32nd Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 32nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9807 32nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 9807 32nd Ave SW offer parking?
No, 9807 32nd Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 9807 32nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 32nd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 32nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9807 32nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9807 32nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9807 32nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 32nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9807 32nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9807 32nd Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9807 32nd Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
