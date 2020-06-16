Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

9807 32nd Ave SW Available 06/06/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - West Seattle - Available 6/6 - just in time to enjoy the summer in your lovely and large backyard! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow -- located minutes from Westwood Village. A short drive to the lovely Fauntleroy neighborhood and all that West Seattle and hip White Center have to offer - great coffee shops, bars, restaurants, and more.

Cozy up to your wood-burning fireplace in the colder months and enjoy your large backyard in the beautiful Seattle summers.

1 dog or 1 cat welcome with pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 465-7594.



#westseattle #westseattlerentals #rentalswestseattle #westwoodvillage #avenueoneresidential



(RLNE4967656)