Seattle, WA
956 18th Ave E
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

956 18th Ave E

956 18th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

956 18th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bright 1 BEDROOM unit available at the beautiful Montrachet Apartments. Old-world charm. Spacious kitchen, ample closet space, fireplace! Common area laundry room. Small property in a quiet residential neighborhood, just blocks to Volunteer Park, public transportation, and all the retail/ restaurants on 19th. $1845 per month. $85 utility fee covers water/sewer/trash $900 security deposit 1st and last required TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL LEE at 206-854-0699 or email chardonnaymontrachet@gmail.com * Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 18th Ave E have any available units?
956 18th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 956 18th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
956 18th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 18th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 956 18th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 956 18th Ave E offer parking?
No, 956 18th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 956 18th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 18th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 18th Ave E have a pool?
No, 956 18th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 956 18th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 956 18th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 956 18th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 18th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 956 18th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 18th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

