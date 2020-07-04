956 18th Ave E

Amenities

Bright 1 BEDROOM unit available at the beautiful Montrachet Apartments. Old-world charm. Spacious kitchen, ample closet space, fireplace! Common area laundry room. Small property in a quiet residential neighborhood, just blocks to Volunteer Park, public transportation, and all the retail/ restaurants on 19th. $1845 per month. $85 utility fee covers water/sewer/trash $900 security deposit 1st and last required TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL LEE at 206-854-0699 or email chardonnaymontrachet@gmail.com * Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure