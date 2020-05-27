956 10th Avenue East

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bike storage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

104 Available 07/01/20 Rare opportunity to rent a fantastic studio apartment at The Lavanch, a historic building designed by famed West Coast architect Earl W. Morrison and built in 1930. Art Deco designs are evidenced throughout the building from the terra cotta faade to the stained glass in the foyer and the light fixtures in the units.



The Lavanch is situated in the mansion district just north of Capitol Hill, just one block from Volunteer Park, and within easy strolling distance to Broadway and the Link Light Rail Station. Walk/bike to downtown or South Lake Union, or utilize public transit within 100 feet of our front door. Utilities not included in base rent, but very reasonable flat fee based on unit size (includes w/s/g and heat).



Unit features:

- Large, double pane East-facing windows

- Oak floors

- Mahogany trim

- Remodeled tile kitchen and bathroom

- Walk-in closet

- New plumbing

- Ground floor unit

- 450 square feet



Building features:

- Intercom entry

- Free bike storage

- A spacious and clean laundry room

- Free storage lockers available

- Cats & non-dog pets welcome



(Photos are of different unit with same layout.)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/956-10th-ave-e-seattle-wa-98102-usa-unit-104/cfc96ede-46f1-46d6-a202-38d1a510da42



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5836208)