Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

956 10th Avenue East

956 10th Avenue East · (404) 383-3639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

956 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
104 Available 07/01/20 Rare opportunity to rent a fantastic studio apartment at The Lavanch, a historic building designed by famed West Coast architect Earl W. Morrison and built in 1930. Art Deco designs are evidenced throughout the building from the terra cotta faade to the stained glass in the foyer and the light fixtures in the units.

The Lavanch is situated in the mansion district just north of Capitol Hill, just one block from Volunteer Park, and within easy strolling distance to Broadway and the Link Light Rail Station. Walk/bike to downtown or South Lake Union, or utilize public transit within 100 feet of our front door. Utilities not included in base rent, but very reasonable flat fee based on unit size (includes w/s/g and heat).

Unit features:
- Large, double pane East-facing windows
- Oak floors
- Mahogany trim
- Remodeled tile kitchen and bathroom
- Walk-in closet
- New plumbing
- Ground floor unit
- 450 square feet

Building features:
- Intercom entry
- Free bike storage
- A spacious and clean laundry room
- Free storage lockers available
- Cats & non-dog pets welcome

(Photos are of different unit with same layout.)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/956-10th-ave-e-seattle-wa-98102-usa-unit-104/cfc96ede-46f1-46d6-a202-38d1a510da42

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 10th Avenue East have any available units?
956 10th Avenue East has a unit available for $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 10th Avenue East have?
Some of 956 10th Avenue East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 10th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
956 10th Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 10th Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 956 10th Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 956 10th Avenue East offer parking?
No, 956 10th Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 956 10th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 956 10th Avenue East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 10th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 956 10th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 956 10th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 956 10th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 956 10th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 10th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
