All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9540 45th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9540 45th Ave NE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

9540 45th Ave NE

9540 45th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9540 45th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy the beautiful downstairs 1 bedroom MIL in a perfect location - Amazing garden setting on Thornton Creek - To schedule a tour please follow the link.
https://showmojo.com/l/9816f4507e

Enjoy the beautiful downstairs MIL in a perfect location. Newly remodeled 700 square foot, one-bedroom apartment on the lower level. The kitchen features new appliances and granite counters. Separate storage and Front Loading Washer & Dryer included.
Enjoy this serene & tranquil setting on Thornton Creek with wildlife such as salmon blue heron & otters in your own backyard! Minutes from Mathews Beach and public transportation. Do you want to add - Close to Childrens Hospital, UW , Burke Gilman Trail, University Village, and Public transportation.
Utilities- $150 for 1st occupant for water, sewer, garbage, gas, electric, and cable TV and $50 for any additional occupants
Sorry No Pets

Application $ 45, First & Deposit
Renter's legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly).

Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115 www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4992448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9540 45th Ave NE have any available units?
9540 45th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9540 45th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9540 45th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9540 45th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 9540 45th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9540 45th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 9540 45th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 9540 45th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9540 45th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9540 45th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9540 45th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9540 45th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9540 45th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9540 45th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9540 45th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9540 45th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9540 45th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University