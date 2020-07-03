9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT IF LEASE IS SIGNED ON OR BEFORE 31ST OF OCTOBER



Charming 722-sq.-ft, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single condo on the friendly Maple Leaf neighborhood in Seattle. This unit can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished (same rent price).



The homey and bright interior features hardwood flooring, large windows, and a fireplace. Its lovely tile-floored kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave are included in the rent along with the in-unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep. Its nifty bathroom has a large vanity cabinet surmounted by a wide mirror and shower/tub combo. It has electric, forced-air heating for climate control.



The exterior has a relaxing balconya cool spot for R and R with the family or friends. The tenant must maintain the yard. There's a room (#18) that can be used as storage space.



Smoking is prohibited in the property.



One parking spot / # 19 - covered carport.



No pets but still negotiable if the pet is under 35 lbs. ($500 pet deposit/pet).



Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, sewage, and trash.



Its near public transportation stops!



Bike Score: 80



Its also located in a Very Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished easier on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L8htG5urfNo



Nearby parks: Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, and Mineral Springs Park.



Nearby Schools:

Olympic View Elementary School - 0.32 mile, 5/10

Nathan Hale High School - 1.71 miles, 6/10

Sacajawea Elementary School - 0.96 mile, 4/10

Roosevelt High School - 1.58 miles, 10/10



Bus lines:

40 - 0.0 mile

345 - 0.0 mile

346 - 0.0 mile

26 - 0.0 mile



(RLNE5172251)