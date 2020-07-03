All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301

9520 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9520 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT IF LEASE IS SIGNED ON OR BEFORE 31ST OF OCTOBER

Charming 722-sq.-ft, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single condo on the friendly Maple Leaf neighborhood in Seattle. This unit can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished (same rent price).

The homey and bright interior features hardwood flooring, large windows, and a fireplace. Its lovely tile-floored kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave are included in the rent along with the in-unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep. Its nifty bathroom has a large vanity cabinet surmounted by a wide mirror and shower/tub combo. It has electric, forced-air heating for climate control.

The exterior has a relaxing balconya cool spot for R and R with the family or friends. The tenant must maintain the yard. There's a room (#18) that can be used as storage space.

Smoking is prohibited in the property.

One parking spot / # 19 - covered carport.

No pets but still negotiable if the pet is under 35 lbs. ($500 pet deposit/pet).

Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, sewage, and trash.

Its near public transportation stops!

Bike Score: 80

Its also located in a Very Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished easier on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L8htG5urfNo

Nearby parks: Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, and Mineral Springs Park.

Nearby Schools:
Olympic View Elementary School - 0.32 mile, 5/10
Nathan Hale High School - 1.71 miles, 6/10
Sacajawea Elementary School - 0.96 mile, 4/10
Roosevelt High School - 1.58 miles, 10/10

Bus lines:
40 - 0.0 mile
345 - 0.0 mile
346 - 0.0 mile
26 - 0.0 mile

(RLNE5172251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 have any available units?
9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 have?
Some of 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 currently offering any rent specials?
9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 is pet friendly.
Does 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 offer parking?
Yes, 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 offers parking.
Does 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 have a pool?
No, 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 does not have a pool.
Does 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 have accessible units?
No, 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301 has units with dishwashers.

