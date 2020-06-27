All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

9504 40th AVE NE

9504 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9504 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Matthews Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
9504 40th AVE NE Available 09/01/19 RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM SEATTLE HOME FOR RENT W LARGE, PRIVATE CORNER LOT! - **$2695 per month rent, Utilities not included; Available September 2019**
**3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1500 SF, 9550 SF LOT, Fully-fenced flat Yard with nice landscape, Garage**
**1 year or 2 year lease available; Pets considered on a case by case basis**
** First month rent ($2695) and security deposit ($2695) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers renovated, spacious living space with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in great Wedgwood residential neighborhood. Large corner lot provides lot of space and privacy. Home has newer paint, beautiful wood floors, stylish finishes, and updated bathroom, bedrooms, and kitchen. Enter the home to large living and dining room with beautiful wood floors and large windows and tiled fireplace. Kitchen has all the bells and whistles including Corian countertops, SS appliances, gas range, newer wood cabinets, and tiled backsplash. Bathroom has been nicely updated with black and white floor with white subway shower tile and new toilet, vanity, and mirror along with tiled backsplash. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with large windows and closets. Large office space as well. 1 car garage. Large fenced yard with large deck with hot tub. Corner lot. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood, while still being close to many restaurants, shopping choices, and entertainment. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fully fenced. Flat, grassy front yard and backyard is perfect for kids or get-togethers with friends and family. Home offers attached garage with large storage space downstairs. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Area schools are close to the home:
-John Rogers Elementary
-Jane Addams Middle School
-Nathan Hale High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-University of Washington, University Village, Childrens Hospital
-Lake Washington, Lake Union, Union Bay, Green Lake, and Pontiac Bay all very close.
-Magnuson Park, Mathews Beach Park, Sand Point Community Center, Burke-Gilman Bicycle Trail
-Amazon, Microsoft, UW, Northgate Mall, Facebook & many other businesses nearby

This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today.

(RLNE3298003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9504 40th AVE NE have any available units?
9504 40th AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9504 40th AVE NE have?
Some of 9504 40th AVE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 40th AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
9504 40th AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 40th AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9504 40th AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 9504 40th AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 9504 40th AVE NE offers parking.
Does 9504 40th AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9504 40th AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 40th AVE NE have a pool?
No, 9504 40th AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 9504 40th AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 9504 40th AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9504 40th AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9504 40th AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
