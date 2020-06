Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

4 Available 07/01/20 Directly on the bus line, easy and direct access to South Lake Union, in a pet-friendly building with a veterinary clinic below. This 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit is a great space with lots of natural light. The building includes outdoor parking for tenants, coin-op laundry, gated access and easy access to all supporting services.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/947-n-89th-st-seattle-wa-98103-usa-unit-4/b656833f-4339-417a-af08-f2047d53d7ba



(RLNE5836185)