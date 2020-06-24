All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

9416 1st Ave N Unit 314

9416 1st Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

9416 1st Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Condo in Seattle - Northgate - Welcome Home! Spacious Condo; Kitchen, living and dining room are open to each other. Living room boasts a gas fireplace and walk out to the balcony. Main bath, 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom is huge, has 3 closets and an attached 3/4 bath. One parking space in a secured garage and storage in parking spot are included. $35 per person water/sewer/garbage fee.
Move in Fee is $100 paid to HOA.
If tenant loses keys it is $150 for each key for the HOA to replace.
No last month's rent required. }

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/df8e6cd01c

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 have any available units?
9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 have?
Some of 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 currently offering any rent specials?
9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 pet-friendly?
No, 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 offer parking?
Yes, 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 offers parking.
Does 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 have a pool?
No, 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 does not have a pool.
Does 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 have accessible units?
No, 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 does not have accessible units.
Does 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9416 1st Ave N Unit 314 has units with dishwashers.
