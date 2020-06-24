9416 1st Ave N Unit 314

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Condo in Seattle - Northgate - Welcome Home! Spacious Condo; Kitchen, living and dining room are open to each other. Living room boasts a gas fireplace and walk out to the balcony. Main bath, 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom is huge, has 3 closets and an attached 3/4 bath. One parking space in a secured garage and storage in parking spot are included. $35 per person water/sewer/garbage fee.

Move in Fee is $100 paid to HOA.

If tenant loses keys it is $150 for each key for the HOA to replace.

No Pets Allowed



