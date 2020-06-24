All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 940 N 96th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
940 N 96th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

940 N 96th Street

940 North 96th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

940 North 96th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
940 N 96th Street Available 03/23/19 Greenwood Townhouse - Available 3/23! - Welcome to this lovely townhouse in the Greenwood area of Seattle. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property is loaded with upgrades! On the entry level you will find a bedroom with its own 3/4 bathroom, large closet and sliding doors out to the private fenced patio. Spacious 1 car garage with lots of extra storage space. Upstairs on the main floor you will find the open concept living area with its gleaming hardwood floors. Granite countertops in the kitchen and all stainless appliances including a gas range. Lots of cabinets plus a large pantry. Spacious dining area and living room with a gas fireplace and large windows. Nice power room on the main. The top floor finds the 2nd bedroom with tasteful accent wall and south facing windows. A vaulted ceiling give the room an open feeling. Large closet with custom built ins. The large master bedroom has high ceilings, double windows on the north end and an expanded closet with high end custom shelving. These two bedrooms share a large bathroom with entrances from the hall and directly from the master bedroom. The laundry is conveniently located on the top floor. Just a few blocks from the E-line to downtown Seattle. Close to North Seattle College and Northgate Mall. A small dog under 25 lbs or cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To arrange a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #greenwoodrental #forleasegreenwood

(RLNE4727804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 N 96th Street have any available units?
940 N 96th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 N 96th Street have?
Some of 940 N 96th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 N 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
940 N 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 N 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 N 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 940 N 96th Street offer parking?
Yes, 940 N 96th Street offers parking.
Does 940 N 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 N 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 N 96th Street have a pool?
No, 940 N 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 940 N 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 940 N 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 940 N 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 N 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St
Seattle, WA 98121
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University