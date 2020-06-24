Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

940 N 96th Street Available 03/23/19 Greenwood Townhouse - Available 3/23! - Welcome to this lovely townhouse in the Greenwood area of Seattle. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property is loaded with upgrades! On the entry level you will find a bedroom with its own 3/4 bathroom, large closet and sliding doors out to the private fenced patio. Spacious 1 car garage with lots of extra storage space. Upstairs on the main floor you will find the open concept living area with its gleaming hardwood floors. Granite countertops in the kitchen and all stainless appliances including a gas range. Lots of cabinets plus a large pantry. Spacious dining area and living room with a gas fireplace and large windows. Nice power room on the main. The top floor finds the 2nd bedroom with tasteful accent wall and south facing windows. A vaulted ceiling give the room an open feeling. Large closet with custom built ins. The large master bedroom has high ceilings, double windows on the north end and an expanded closet with high end custom shelving. These two bedrooms share a large bathroom with entrances from the hall and directly from the master bedroom. The laundry is conveniently located on the top floor. Just a few blocks from the E-line to downtown Seattle. Close to North Seattle College and Northgate Mall. A small dog under 25 lbs or cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To arrange a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #greenwoodrental #forleasegreenwood



(RLNE4727804)