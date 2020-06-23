All apartments in Seattle
936 N 87th St

936 North 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

936 North 87th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Greenwood Home with Fenced Yard - Welcome home to this gorgeous Greenwood home! Complete with a huge fenced yard, attached garage, garden space, and extra storage. The interior of the home gleaming hardwoods throughout, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, separate dining area, and utility area with full size washer / dryer and utility sink.

Enjoy the best that north Seattle has to offer with an abundance of shopping, restaurants, and cafes. Green Lake, Green Lake Community Center, Northgate, and Licton Springs are all nearby. Close to E line. Easy commute to South Lake Union, Downtown, Northwest Hospital, and more!

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

(RLNE4646006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 N 87th St have any available units?
936 N 87th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 N 87th St have?
Some of 936 N 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 N 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
936 N 87th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 N 87th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 N 87th St is pet friendly.
Does 936 N 87th St offer parking?
Yes, 936 N 87th St does offer parking.
Does 936 N 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 N 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 N 87th St have a pool?
No, 936 N 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 936 N 87th St have accessible units?
No, 936 N 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 936 N 87th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 N 87th St has units with dishwashers.
