923 N 68th Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

923 N 68th Street

923 North 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

923 North 68th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
923 N 68th Street Available 06/01/20 The Sweetest Green Lake Bungalow! Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - To view a virtual tour please visit: https://youtu.be/XcRLWZXKdSc

Virtual real time and recorded tours offered. Welcome home to the sweetest two bedroom, one bath Green Lake Bungalow! From your front and back porch, you will enjoy partial views of Green Lake, which is just steps away. The main floor abounds with gorgeous wood floors, a wood burning fireplace, a remodeled kitchen and bath, and an inviting bedroom. Downstairs you will discover the master bedroom with cozy fireplace as a peaceful getaway, excellent space for a den, workshop or craft space with built ins galore, wine storage, and utility room with washer / dryer. A carport for off-street parking and a storage shed add convenience. The backyard oasis is a gardener's delight with mature PNW plants, room for entertaining, and hot tub.

This exceptional location allows for a short distance to Green Lake, Phinney Ridge, Woodland Park, a seamless commute to Fremont, downtown and South Lake Union (SLU) via Aurora Ave, and recreational, dining, and shopping activities. Close to Ballard, Wallingford, Greenwood, Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake Community Center and playfields, Seattle Pacific University, North Seattle Community College, the University of Washington (UW), Northwest Hospital, and much more!

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.

(RLNE5796369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 N 68th Street have any available units?
923 N 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 N 68th Street have?
Some of 923 N 68th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 N 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
923 N 68th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 N 68th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 N 68th Street is pet friendly.
Does 923 N 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 923 N 68th Street offers parking.
Does 923 N 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 N 68th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 N 68th Street have a pool?
No, 923 N 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 923 N 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 923 N 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 923 N 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 N 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

