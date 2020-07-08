Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking hot tub

923 N 68th Street Available 06/01/20 The Sweetest Green Lake Bungalow! Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - To view a virtual tour please visit: https://youtu.be/XcRLWZXKdSc



Virtual real time and recorded tours offered. Welcome home to the sweetest two bedroom, one bath Green Lake Bungalow! From your front and back porch, you will enjoy partial views of Green Lake, which is just steps away. The main floor abounds with gorgeous wood floors, a wood burning fireplace, a remodeled kitchen and bath, and an inviting bedroom. Downstairs you will discover the master bedroom with cozy fireplace as a peaceful getaway, excellent space for a den, workshop or craft space with built ins galore, wine storage, and utility room with washer / dryer. A carport for off-street parking and a storage shed add convenience. The backyard oasis is a gardener's delight with mature PNW plants, room for entertaining, and hot tub.



This exceptional location allows for a short distance to Green Lake, Phinney Ridge, Woodland Park, a seamless commute to Fremont, downtown and South Lake Union (SLU) via Aurora Ave, and recreational, dining, and shopping activities. Close to Ballard, Wallingford, Greenwood, Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake Community Center and playfields, Seattle Pacific University, North Seattle Community College, the University of Washington (UW), Northwest Hospital, and much more!



Showings by appointment only.

All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.



