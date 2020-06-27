All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9219 Interlake Ave N #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9219 Interlake Ave N #A
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM

9219 Interlake Ave N #A

9219 Interlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9219 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
9219 Interlake Ave N #A Available 09/01/19 BEAUTIFUL 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in North Seattle! - Beautiful townhome in the Licton Springs neighborhood! This home is close to Northgate Mall, North Seattle College and Licton Springs Park with easy access to I-5 and Highway 99. Close driving or biking distance to some of Seattles best restaurants, cafes, and shops in the Greenlake, Greenwood and Phinney Ridge neighborhoods.

This townhome sits in a cul-de-sac at the end of a street providing a very quiet neighborhood feel. The first floor includes a single car garage and bedroom with en-suite bathroom. This floor also provides entry to a private patio.

The second floor of this home boasts an open layout with all hardwood floors flowing through the living room, kitchen, and powder room. Enjoy a gas fireplace and small balcony accessed via the living room. The modern kitchen features granite countertops, gas range and all stainless steel appliances.

The top floor of this unit houses two(2) bedrooms and has a very spacious feel with vaulted ceilings and large windows. There is a large full bathroom which divides the upper floor bedrooms.

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!

Other Amenities:
1 car garage
Fully-fenced patio
W/D in unit
Small dogs, case-by-case (with deposit)

- No smoking
- All utilities paid by tenant

Move-in fees:
First month: $2,750
Refundable security deposit: $2,750 (less application fees)
Refundable pet deposit: as applicable

Currently occupied, please do not disturb the current tenants. Contact Annemarie (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or call/text (206) 229-4300 to schedule a viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3469275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 Interlake Ave N #A have any available units?
9219 Interlake Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9219 Interlake Ave N #A have?
Some of 9219 Interlake Ave N #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9219 Interlake Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
9219 Interlake Ave N #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 Interlake Ave N #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9219 Interlake Ave N #A is pet friendly.
Does 9219 Interlake Ave N #A offer parking?
Yes, 9219 Interlake Ave N #A offers parking.
Does 9219 Interlake Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9219 Interlake Ave N #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 Interlake Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 9219 Interlake Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 9219 Interlake Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 9219 Interlake Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 Interlake Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9219 Interlake Ave N #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University