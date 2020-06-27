Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

9219 Interlake Ave N #A Available 09/01/19 BEAUTIFUL 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in North Seattle! - Beautiful townhome in the Licton Springs neighborhood! This home is close to Northgate Mall, North Seattle College and Licton Springs Park with easy access to I-5 and Highway 99. Close driving or biking distance to some of Seattles best restaurants, cafes, and shops in the Greenlake, Greenwood and Phinney Ridge neighborhoods.



This townhome sits in a cul-de-sac at the end of a street providing a very quiet neighborhood feel. The first floor includes a single car garage and bedroom with en-suite bathroom. This floor also provides entry to a private patio.



The second floor of this home boasts an open layout with all hardwood floors flowing through the living room, kitchen, and powder room. Enjoy a gas fireplace and small balcony accessed via the living room. The modern kitchen features granite countertops, gas range and all stainless steel appliances.



The top floor of this unit houses two(2) bedrooms and has a very spacious feel with vaulted ceilings and large windows. There is a large full bathroom which divides the upper floor bedrooms.



AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!



Other Amenities:

1 car garage

Fully-fenced patio

W/D in unit

Small dogs, case-by-case (with deposit)



- No smoking

- All utilities paid by tenant



Move-in fees:

First month: $2,750

Refundable security deposit: $2,750 (less application fees)

Refundable pet deposit: as applicable



Currently occupied, please do not disturb the current tenants. Contact Annemarie (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or call/text (206) 229-4300 to schedule a viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3469275)