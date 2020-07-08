All apartments in Seattle
9204 Ashworth Avenue North.
9204 Ashworth Avenue North
9204 Ashworth Avenue North

9204 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9204 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
End-unit townhouse. The main floor of this unit contains a cozy living room with a fireplace, a large kitchen, laundry facility, and a den or bedroom with an updated half bathroom; not to forget that it also has hardwood floors and is freshly painted. Upstairs is fitted with 540 sq ft of hardwood floor and contains two spacious bedrooms that comes with a closet and an updated full size bathroom. The unit comes to a total of 1,080 sq ft. Also, the landlord will be paying for professional landscaping. If you ever fret about not being able to find your amenities, then this location will sooth your worries, for it is close to almost everything: 0.2 mi less than 1 min to Licton Springs Park; 0.5 mi 2 mins to North Seattle Community College; 0.7 mi 2 mins to Oak Tree Village Shopping Center; 1.6 mi 5 mins to Greenlake; 1.6 mi 6 mins to Northgate Shopping Mall; and minute away to I-5 freeway exit. Hardwood floors, High speed internet, Refrigerator, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Heat - electric >12-month lease > credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent and deposit > tenants to pay electricity and $150 flat fee for water, sewer and garbage (for 3 occupants) > max two pets with less than 20 lbs, non dangerous breed, additional $300 deposit require per pet > no smoking unit > Min FICO 640 > income and bank reserve require 3-4 times of rent > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

>12-month lease > credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent and deposit > tenants to pay electricity and $150 flat fee for water, sewer and garbage (for 3 occupants) > max two pets with less than 20 lbs, non dangerous breed, additional $300 deposit require per pet > no smoking unit > Min FICO 640 > income and bank reserve require 3-4 times of rent > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

