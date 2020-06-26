All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

917 N 84th ST

917 North 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 North 84th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED, 1 FLEX, GREENWOOD HOME FOR RENT W PRIVATE LOT - **$3095/month rent, Utilities not included; Available September 2019**
**2 Bedroom, 1 Flex (Bedroom), 2 Bath, 1400 SF, 3600 SF LOT, Fully-fenced back yard, Garage**
**1 year or 2 year lease available; Pets considered on a case by case basis**
** First month rent ($3095) and security deposit ($3000) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers beautifully maintained, spacious living space with 2 bedrooms, 1 flex room, and 2 bathrooms in great Greenwood residential neighborhood. Large, lush lot provides lot of space and privacy. Home has newer paint, beautiful wood floors, stylish finishes, and updated bathroom, bedrooms, and kitchen. Enter the home to large living and dining room with beautiful wood floors and large windows. Beautiful tiled fireplace provides great focal point for living room and dining room has great historic built in cabinetry. Kitchen has all the amenities needed and has great light. Lots of cabinets, mostly newer SS appliances, eating nook, and pot rack highlight kitchen features. Main level bathroom has nice tiled floors and shower surround and is in great shape. Both bedrooms are on main floor and have beautiful wood floors, large windows with coverings and nice closets as well as newer paint. Lower level of home has storage room, second living room, laundry room, garage, and flex room that acts like a 3rd bedroom with large closet. Lower level has all new paint and carpet. Lower level of home also has updated bathroom with shower.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet Greenwood neighborhood, while still being close to many restaurants, shopping choices, and entertainment. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fully fenced. Flat, grassy backyard with large deck is perfect for kids or get-togethers with friends and family. Home offers attached garage with large storage space downstairs. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Area schools are close to the home:
-Daniel Bagley Elementary
-Whitman Middle School
-Roosevelt High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Greenwood Park, Carkeek Park, Warren G Magnuson Park, Ravenna Park
-Woodland Park Zoo, Northgate Mall, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound,
-North Seattle Community College, UW, Hiram H Chittenden Locks, NW Hospital
-Amazon, Microsoft, UW, Northgate Mall, Facebook & many other businesses nearby

This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today.

(RLNE3435333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 N 84th ST have any available units?
917 N 84th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 N 84th ST have?
Some of 917 N 84th ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 N 84th ST currently offering any rent specials?
917 N 84th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 N 84th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 N 84th ST is pet friendly.
Does 917 N 84th ST offer parking?
Yes, 917 N 84th ST offers parking.
Does 917 N 84th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 N 84th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 N 84th ST have a pool?
No, 917 N 84th ST does not have a pool.
Does 917 N 84th ST have accessible units?
No, 917 N 84th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 917 N 84th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 N 84th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
