917 N 84th ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED, 1 FLEX, GREENWOOD HOME FOR RENT W PRIVATE LOT - **$3095/month rent, Utilities not included; Available September 2019**

**2 Bedroom, 1 Flex (Bedroom), 2 Bath, 1400 SF, 3600 SF LOT, Fully-fenced back yard, Garage**

**1 year or 2 year lease available; Pets considered on a case by case basis**

** First month rent ($3095) and security deposit ($3000) due upon move in**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers beautifully maintained, spacious living space with 2 bedrooms, 1 flex room, and 2 bathrooms in great Greenwood residential neighborhood. Large, lush lot provides lot of space and privacy. Home has newer paint, beautiful wood floors, stylish finishes, and updated bathroom, bedrooms, and kitchen. Enter the home to large living and dining room with beautiful wood floors and large windows. Beautiful tiled fireplace provides great focal point for living room and dining room has great historic built in cabinetry. Kitchen has all the amenities needed and has great light. Lots of cabinets, mostly newer SS appliances, eating nook, and pot rack highlight kitchen features. Main level bathroom has nice tiled floors and shower surround and is in great shape. Both bedrooms are on main floor and have beautiful wood floors, large windows with coverings and nice closets as well as newer paint. Lower level of home has storage room, second living room, laundry room, garage, and flex room that acts like a 3rd bedroom with large closet. Lower level has all new paint and carpet. Lower level of home also has updated bathroom with shower.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet Greenwood neighborhood, while still being close to many restaurants, shopping choices, and entertainment. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fully fenced. Flat, grassy backyard with large deck is perfect for kids or get-togethers with friends and family. Home offers attached garage with large storage space downstairs. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Area schools are close to the home:

-Daniel Bagley Elementary

-Whitman Middle School

-Roosevelt High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Green Lake, Greenwood Park, Carkeek Park, Warren G Magnuson Park, Ravenna Park

-Woodland Park Zoo, Northgate Mall, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound,

-North Seattle Community College, UW, Hiram H Chittenden Locks, NW Hospital

-Amazon, Microsoft, UW, Northgate Mall, Facebook & many other businesses nearby



This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today.



(RLNE3435333)