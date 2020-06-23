All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

916 North 79th Street

916 N 79th St · No Longer Available
Location

916 N 79th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
A beautifully renovated ADU unit with brand new kitchen with Quartz counter-top, new flooring, new bathroom, and washer and dryer! This is a spacious 2 beds 2 baths unit with a dedicated door entrance from the side of the building.

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

- Only one block away from the Rapid E-Line bus stop that takes you straight to the Amazon and Facebook buildings in South Lake Union or the Google buildings in Fremont. No bus transfers needed
- Less than a mile away from the Microsoft shuttle connector that takes you to Microsoft's campus in Redmond
- 5 blocks away from Green Lake
- 5 blocks away from PCC Community Markets

Features
- In-unit Washer and Dryer!
- NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
- NEW Quartz Kitchen Counter-top
- New Bathroom

Utilities
- include water / sewer / trash / gas / electricity / gigabit internet
- plus $150 per month for one occupant or $200 per month for two occupants

Pets
- Negotiable

(RLNE4998419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 North 79th Street have any available units?
916 North 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 North 79th Street have?
Some of 916 North 79th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 North 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 North 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 North 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 North 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 916 North 79th Street offer parking?
No, 916 North 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 916 North 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 North 79th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 North 79th Street have a pool?
No, 916 North 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 North 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 916 North 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 North 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 North 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
