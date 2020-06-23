916 North 79th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated internet access

A beautifully renovated ADU unit with brand new kitchen with Quartz counter-top, new flooring, new bathroom, and washer and dryer! This is a spacious 2 beds 2 baths unit with a dedicated door entrance from the side of the building.



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION



- Only one block away from the Rapid E-Line bus stop that takes you straight to the Amazon and Facebook buildings in South Lake Union or the Google buildings in Fremont. No bus transfers needed

- Less than a mile away from the Microsoft shuttle connector that takes you to Microsoft's campus in Redmond

- 5 blocks away from Green Lake

- 5 blocks away from PCC Community Markets



Features

- In-unit Washer and Dryer!

- NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

- NEW Quartz Kitchen Counter-top

- New Bathroom



Utilities

- include water / sewer / trash / gas / electricity / gigabit internet

- plus $150 per month for one occupant or $200 per month for two occupants



Pets

- Negotiable



(RLNE4998419)