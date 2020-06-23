916 North 79th Street

Amenities
A beautifully renovated ADU unit with brand new kitchen with Quartz counter-top, new flooring, new bathroom, and washer and dryer! This is a spacious 2 beds 2 baths unit with a dedicated door entrance from the side of the building.
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION
- Only one block away from the Rapid E-Line bus stop that takes you straight to the Amazon and Facebook buildings in South Lake Union or the Google buildings in Fremont. No bus transfers needed
- Less than a mile away from the Microsoft shuttle connector that takes you to Microsoft's campus in Redmond
- 5 blocks away from Green Lake
- 5 blocks away from PCC Community Markets
Features
- In-unit Washer and Dryer!
- NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
- NEW Quartz Kitchen Counter-top
- New Bathroom
Utilities
- include water / sewer / trash / gas / electricity / gigabit internet
- plus $150 per month for one occupant or $200 per month for two occupants
Pets
- Negotiable
