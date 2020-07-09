All apartments in Seattle
911 N 73rd St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:02 PM

911 N 73rd St

911 North 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 North 73rd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
Great top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with Southern views from large covered deck great for entertaining! Gracious living spaces with bamboo floors throughout. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Cute little breakfast bar with stools included. Unit includes parking and a storage unit. Bldg amenities include an elevator, bike storage, and small rec room. WSG included. Tenant only pays electric. Just blocks from Beth’s Café, 2 blocks to Green Lake, the PCC, & the E Line. Phinney ridge 4 blocks up the hill.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. W/S/G included. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 N 73rd St have any available units?
911 N 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 N 73rd St have?
Some of 911 N 73rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 N 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
911 N 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 N 73rd St pet-friendly?
No, 911 N 73rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 911 N 73rd St offer parking?
Yes, 911 N 73rd St offers parking.
Does 911 N 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 N 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 N 73rd St have a pool?
No, 911 N 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 911 N 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 911 N 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 911 N 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 N 73rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

