911 N 73rd St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage

Great top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with Southern views from large covered deck great for entertaining! Gracious living spaces with bamboo floors throughout. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Cute little breakfast bar with stools included. Unit includes parking and a storage unit. Bldg amenities include an elevator, bike storage, and small rec room. WSG included. Tenant only pays electric. Just blocks from Beth’s Café, 2 blocks to Green Lake, the PCC, & the E Line. Phinney ridge 4 blocks up the hill.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. W/S/G included. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management