906 N 100th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Cozy Greenlake/Northgate Home! Available NOW - To view a Video Walk-through Tour of this property click the following link: https://youtu.be/QtjsVjZcbjg



Oak floors and craftsmanship give this classic 1926 charmer a warm, welcoming feel. Did we mention the gas fireplace? Perfect for those chilly autumn and winter evenings. Enjoy the front garden and watch the robin pair hatch their eggs from your living room!



Updated kitchen with Viking gas stove, stainless appliances. Gas heat and water heater. Kitchen door leads down to a fully-fenced back yard and large garage with high ceilings. Perfect for car enthusiasts and hobbyists of all types! Two bedrooms on the main floor, plus a full bath. Downstairs is one newly-remodeled bedroom, office, and 3/4 bath, complete with laundry and its own exit! Office space and large home theatre space or A/V room.



Just steps to the Rapid Ride E-line! Close to HT Market, Oaktree Village shopping, movie theatre, restaurants and Northgate Transit Center and Mall (Light Rail in 2021).



- Lease term of 12 months minimum required.

- Furnace maintenance reduction program is $10/month.

- All utilities and yard maintenance are tenant's responsibilities.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management representative.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

- 1 small dog and/or cat on case by case, negotiable, with monthly pet rent of $50/month per pet. Applicants must complete screening on Petscreening.com

- View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com/availability

* View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf



(RLNE5839766)