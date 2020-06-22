All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
906 N 100th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

906 N 100th St

906 North 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 North 100th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Cozy Greenlake/Northgate Home! Available NOW - To view a Video Walk-through Tour of this property click the following link: https://youtu.be/QtjsVjZcbjg

Oak floors and craftsmanship give this classic 1926 charmer a warm, welcoming feel. Did we mention the gas fireplace? Perfect for those chilly autumn and winter evenings. Enjoy the front garden and watch the robin pair hatch their eggs from your living room!

Updated kitchen with Viking gas stove, stainless appliances. Gas heat and water heater. Kitchen door leads down to a fully-fenced back yard and large garage with high ceilings. Perfect for car enthusiasts and hobbyists of all types! Two bedrooms on the main floor, plus a full bath. Downstairs is one newly-remodeled bedroom, office, and 3/4 bath, complete with laundry and its own exit! Office space and large home theatre space or A/V room.

Just steps to the Rapid Ride E-line! Close to HT Market, Oaktree Village shopping, movie theatre, restaurants and Northgate Transit Center and Mall (Light Rail in 2021).

- Lease term of 12 months minimum required.
- Furnace maintenance reduction program is $10/month.
- All utilities and yard maintenance are tenant's responsibilities.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management representative.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
- 1 small dog and/or cat on case by case, negotiable, with monthly pet rent of $50/month per pet. Applicants must complete screening on Petscreening.com
- View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com/availability
* View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf

(RLNE5839766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 N 100th St have any available units?
906 N 100th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 N 100th St have?
Some of 906 N 100th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 N 100th St currently offering any rent specials?
906 N 100th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 N 100th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 N 100th St is pet friendly.
Does 906 N 100th St offer parking?
Yes, 906 N 100th St does offer parking.
Does 906 N 100th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 N 100th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 N 100th St have a pool?
No, 906 N 100th St does not have a pool.
Does 906 N 100th St have accessible units?
No, 906 N 100th St does not have accessible units.
Does 906 N 100th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 N 100th St does not have units with dishwashers.
