All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9037 17th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9037 17th Ave SW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

9037 17th Ave SW

9037 17th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9037 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/j9LNo2eAk0xMgr5qnRdr56ZzpyDRb3Ba

To view a video walkthrough tour of this property, click the following link: https://youtu.be/KvZ5SSuAskE

Well maintained White Center 3bd home! Newer beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs with new carpet upstairs. Granite countertops, brand new stove and custom cabinets in kitchen. Bathrooms have new tile surround in tub and granite countertops. Attached 1 car garage, washer/dryer hook ups downstairs.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
-Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9037 17th Ave SW have any available units?
9037 17th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9037 17th Ave SW have?
Some of 9037 17th Ave SW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9037 17th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9037 17th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9037 17th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 9037 17th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9037 17th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9037 17th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 9037 17th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9037 17th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9037 17th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9037 17th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9037 17th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9037 17th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9037 17th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9037 17th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University