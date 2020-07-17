9037 17th Ave SW

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/j9LNo2eAk0xMgr5qnRdr56ZzpyDRb3Ba



To view a video walkthrough tour of this property, click the following link: https://youtu.be/KvZ5SSuAskE



Well maintained White Center 3bd home! Newer beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs with new carpet upstairs. Granite countertops, brand new stove and custom cabinets in kitchen. Bathrooms have new tile surround in tub and granite countertops. Attached 1 car garage, washer/dryer hook ups downstairs.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5870163)