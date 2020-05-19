Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

901 5th Ave N #212 Available 02/01/20 Lower Queen Anne Spacious 1 Bedroom - Enjoy the convenience of Seattles exciting Uptown neighborhood from this spacious and modern 1 BD/1BA condo in lower Queen Anne.



Hardwood floors throughout and a bright, airy feel. The bedroom easily accommodates a king size bed and features a California-style open closet. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and lots of cabinets. The large living room features a bricked wood-burning fireplace and opens to a spacious covered patio.



In-unit washer and dryer, one designated parking spot and storage unit included. W/S/G included. Tenant pays electricity.



92 walk score with a superb location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and transit. Easily access SLU, downtown, Queen Anne, etc.



Cats okay

One small dog permitted on a case-by-case basis (additional deposit will be required).

No smoking.



Link to application screening criteria below:

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Heather by email at heather@northpacificproperties.com or text at (414)704-8212 to schedule a showing.



