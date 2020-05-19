All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

901 5th Ave N #212

901 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

901 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
901 5th Ave N #212 Available 02/01/20 Lower Queen Anne Spacious 1 Bedroom - Enjoy the convenience of Seattles exciting Uptown neighborhood from this spacious and modern 1 BD/1BA condo in lower Queen Anne.

Hardwood floors throughout and a bright, airy feel. The bedroom easily accommodates a king size bed and features a California-style open closet. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and lots of cabinets. The large living room features a bricked wood-burning fireplace and opens to a spacious covered patio.

In-unit washer and dryer, one designated parking spot and storage unit included. W/S/G included. Tenant pays electricity.

92 walk score with a superb location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and transit. Easily access SLU, downtown, Queen Anne, etc.

Cats okay
One small dog permitted on a case-by-case basis (additional deposit will be required).
No smoking.

Link to application screening criteria below:
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Heather by email at heather@northpacificproperties.com or text at (414)704-8212 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3572568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 5th Ave N #212 have any available units?
901 5th Ave N #212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 5th Ave N #212 have?
Some of 901 5th Ave N #212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 5th Ave N #212 currently offering any rent specials?
901 5th Ave N #212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 5th Ave N #212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 5th Ave N #212 is pet friendly.
Does 901 5th Ave N #212 offer parking?
Yes, 901 5th Ave N #212 offers parking.
Does 901 5th Ave N #212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 5th Ave N #212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 5th Ave N #212 have a pool?
No, 901 5th Ave N #212 does not have a pool.
Does 901 5th Ave N #212 have accessible units?
No, 901 5th Ave N #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 5th Ave N #212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 5th Ave N #212 has units with dishwashers.

