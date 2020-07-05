Amenities

8924 30th Ave NW Available 05/23/20 Beautifully remodeled home within Walking distance to Golden Garden Beach - This home is located at the North end of Sunset Hill & near North Beach on a dead end quiet street and walking distance to Golden Garden Beach and park. Large front deck + a covered back deck for year around entertainment and BBQ. Large front and backyard is

partially fenced.



virtual tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637957



~ Updated kitchen with big Island, stainless steel appliances and gas range

~ Large living room with hardwood floors and picture window + dining area ( big room

concept) and electronic shades/window covering

~ Two good size bedrooms + newly updated bath and a den/office that could be a small 3rd

bedroom all on main floor plus a wood burning fireplace

~ All newer energy efficient windows throughout the house

~ Lower level offers a large family/rec/media room with fireplace, another room that can be a

bedroom or office , fully updated bath with shower, large size laundry room and access to

back yard and garage.

~ Large 1-car garage plus a level driveway

~ Great size yard is partially fenced and a tool/garden shed

~ Gas furnace & gas water heater



-All utilities are tenants' responsibility.

-Yard care is tenants' responsibility.

-12 month lease

-Pets under 25lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet screening will be required. Pet

rent of $50/month will apply.

- This is a no smoking house and property

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Showings by appointment is possible after viewing v-tour, photos and a drive by. Mask and social distancing required.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



