Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

8924 30th Ave NW

8924 30th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8924 30th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
North Beach-Blue Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
8924 30th Ave NW Available 05/23/20 Beautifully remodeled home within Walking distance to Golden Garden Beach - This home is located at the North end of Sunset Hill & near North Beach on a dead end quiet street and walking distance to Golden Garden Beach and park. Large front deck + a covered back deck for year around entertainment and BBQ. Large front and backyard is
partially fenced.

virtual tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637957

~ Updated kitchen with big Island, stainless steel appliances and gas range
~ Large living room with hardwood floors and picture window + dining area ( big room
concept) and electronic shades/window covering
~ Two good size bedrooms + newly updated bath and a den/office that could be a small 3rd
bedroom all on main floor plus a wood burning fireplace
~ All newer energy efficient windows throughout the house
~ Lower level offers a large family/rec/media room with fireplace, another room that can be a
bedroom or office , fully updated bath with shower, large size laundry room and access to
back yard and garage.
~ Large 1-car garage plus a level driveway
~ Great size yard is partially fenced and a tool/garden shed
~ Gas furnace & gas water heater

-All utilities are tenants' responsibility.
-Yard care is tenants' responsibility.
-12 month lease
-Pets under 25lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet screening will be required. Pet
rent of $50/month will apply.
- This is a no smoking house and property
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Showings by appointment is possible after viewing v-tour, photos and a drive by. Mask and social distancing required.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637957

(RLNE5788601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8924 30th Ave NW have any available units?
8924 30th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8924 30th Ave NW have?
Some of 8924 30th Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8924 30th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8924 30th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8924 30th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8924 30th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8924 30th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 8924 30th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 8924 30th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8924 30th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8924 30th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8924 30th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8924 30th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8924 30th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8924 30th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8924 30th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

