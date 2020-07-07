8827 Interlake Ave. N.

Amenities

GREENLAKE TOWNHOME - Spacious and bright townhome with an excellent floor plan. 1 bedroom w/attached full bath and large laundry room on the lower floor. Formal living room with hardwood floors & gas fireplace, 1/2 bath and sunny kitchen with attached dining area on the main floor. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, center island and a balcony off the dining area. 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and Jack and Jill bath on the top floor. 1 car garage and fenced yard with cement patio. Pets on a case by case basis with additional refundable deposit if allowed. Move in funds are 1st month's rent plus security deposit equal to one month's rent. Lease term options are 6, 7, 8 or 18 months.



Contact Susie Hong for details. susiehong@cbbain.com or 425-602-4185



(RLNE5194515)