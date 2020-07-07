All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 24 2019

8827 Interlake Ave. N.

8827 Interlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8827 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREENLAKE TOWNHOME - Spacious and bright townhome with an excellent floor plan. 1 bedroom w/attached full bath and large laundry room on the lower floor. Formal living room with hardwood floors & gas fireplace, 1/2 bath and sunny kitchen with attached dining area on the main floor. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, center island and a balcony off the dining area. 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and Jack and Jill bath on the top floor. 1 car garage and fenced yard with cement patio. Pets on a case by case basis with additional refundable deposit if allowed. Move in funds are 1st month's rent plus security deposit equal to one month's rent. Lease term options are 6, 7, 8 or 18 months.

Contact Susie Hong for details. susiehong@cbbain.com or 425-602-4185

(RLNE5194515)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8827 Interlake Ave. N. have any available units?
8827 Interlake Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8827 Interlake Ave. N. have?
Some of 8827 Interlake Ave. N.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8827 Interlake Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
8827 Interlake Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8827 Interlake Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8827 Interlake Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 8827 Interlake Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 8827 Interlake Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 8827 Interlake Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8827 Interlake Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8827 Interlake Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 8827 Interlake Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 8827 Interlake Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 8827 Interlake Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 8827 Interlake Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8827 Interlake Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
